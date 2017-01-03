Clippers' J.J. Redick: Heats up with efficient 22 points

Redick scored 22 points (9-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and four rebounds in 34 minutes of action Monday during a 109-98 win over Phoenix.

Redick was on fire from start to finish in his third game back from a minor hamstring injury. This was the first time since his return that he's scored in double digits, and he did so in spectacular fashion, raining in catch-and-shoot threes as well as pull-up midrange shots. Redick is now shooting 42.4 percent on 4.4 pull-up jumpers per game, a surprisingly high figure for a someone not known for their ability to create shots.