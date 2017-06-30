Gerald Henderson: Waived by 76ers
Henderson was waived by the 76ers on Friday, Bob Cooney of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.
Henderson, a 29-year-old eight-year NBA veteran, likely would have seen a heavily reduced role with the 76ers next season following the drafting of Markelle Fultz. The team also has a myriad of young guards and wings in general, giving them all the more reason to send Henderson out the door. Last season, he posted 9.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 23.2 minutes per game and could be a fair depth pickup for any number of teams.
More News
-
76ers' Gerald Henderson: Available Saturday•
-
76ers' Gerald Henderson: Probable Tuesday vs. Nets•
-
76ers' Gerald Henderson: Probable Friday vs. Cavaliers•
-
76ers' Gerald Henderson: Upgraded to probable Wednesday•
-
76ers' Gerald Henderson: Questionable Wednesday vs. Hawks•
-
76ers' Gerald Henderson: Out Tuesday with sore hip•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...
-
Wolves land Butler in blockbuster
The Wolves landed a superstar, and the Bulls kickstarted their rebuild. Chris Towers breaks...
-
Russell gets a fresh start
The Lakers' decision to dump salary could prove to have huge ramifications for Fantasy players,...
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...