Gerald Henderson: Waived by 76ers

Henderson was waived by the 76ers on Friday, Bob Cooney of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.

Henderson, a 29-year-old eight-year NBA veteran, likely would have seen a heavily reduced role with the 76ers next season following the drafting of Markelle Fultz. The team also has a myriad of young guards and wings in general, giving them all the more reason to send Henderson out the door. Last season, he posted 9.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 23.2 minutes per game and could be a fair depth pickup for any number of teams.