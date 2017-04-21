Grizzlies' James Ennis: Productive in Game 3 start
Ennis totaled 12 points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 20 minutes during Thursday's 105-94 win over the Spurs in Game 3 of the Western Conference first-round playoffs.
Ennis was part of the first-unit shakeup that coach David Fizdale opted to implement for Game 3, and he provided solid returns with a modest amount of playing time. The third-year swingman actually saw six fewer minutes than in Game 2 but was much more efficient, draining 66 percent of his shots and producing a series-high scoring total in the process. The player he displaced in the starting five, Wayne Selden, was productive off the bench as well, so Fizdale could opt to go with either on the first unit for Saturday's Game 4.
More News
-
Grizzlies' James Ennis: Wil start Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' James Ennis: Limited impact in 20 minutes Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' James Ennis: Out Wednesday vs. Mavericks•
-
Grizzlies' James Ennis: Questionable Wednesday with knee issue•
-
Grizzlies' James Ennis: Returns to reserve role Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' James Ennis: Will rejoin starting five Wednesday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...