Ennis totaled 12 points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 20 minutes during Thursday's 105-94 win over the Spurs in Game 3 of the Western Conference first-round playoffs.

Ennis was part of the first-unit shakeup that coach David Fizdale opted to implement for Game 3, and he provided solid returns with a modest amount of playing time. The third-year swingman actually saw six fewer minutes than in Game 2 but was much more efficient, draining 66 percent of his shots and producing a series-high scoring total in the process. The player he displaced in the starting five, Wayne Selden, was productive off the bench as well, so Fizdale could opt to go with either on the first unit for Saturday's Game 4.