Martin will start Wednesday's game against the Clippers.

Martin will enter the starting five Wednesday with JaMychal Green (face) unavailable for the contest and should be in line for a minutes boost in his absence. However, Zach Randolph should also figure into the equation at power forward, potentially limiting the second-year big man's upside.

