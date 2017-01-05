Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Moved into starting five Wednesday
Martin will start Wednesday's game against the Clippers.
Martin will enter the starting five Wednesday with JaMychal Green (face) unavailable for the contest and should be in line for a minutes boost in his absence. However, Zach Randolph should also figure into the equation at power forward, potentially limiting the second-year big man's upside.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Plays 17 minutes in Tuesday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Probable for Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Cleared to play Sunday vs. Jazz•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Probable Sunday vs. Jazz•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Rebounding well, but offering little else of late•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Claims first career double-double Monday•