Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Posts team-high 24 points in Game 2 loss

Conley totaled 24 points (8-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight assists, one rebound, one steal and one block across 38 minutes during a 96-82 loss to the Spurs on Monday.

Conley bounced back from an off performance in Game 1 to rack up a team high in points and assists in the loss. More performances like this should one be expected from Conley through the rest of the series, as he averaged 20.5 points and 6.3 assists per game during the regular season.