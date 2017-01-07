Allen posted 11 points (5-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, six steals and three assists across 48 minutes in a 128-119 overtime win over the Warriors on Friday.

While Allen's efficiency took a hit after he had gone a combined 13-of-20 (65%) from the field over the previous three games, the veteran's top-notch defense gave coach David Fizdale little reason to keep him on the bench. Thanks to playing all but five minutes of the win, Allen was able to rack up a season-high steal total to go with his third double-double of the campaign. Allen had only three double-doubles in the last two seasons combined.