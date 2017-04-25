Hawks' Paul Millsap: Flirts with triple-double in Game 4 win
Millsap delivered 19 points (6-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Monday's 111-101 win over the Wizards.
Millsap led an evenly-distributed Atlanta attack in scoring despite struggling from the field, finishing tied for first in assists and second in rebounding in an effective all-around performance. He also played quite well on the defensive end and held Markieff Morris to just nine points after the two exchanged words following Game 3. Millsap has been terrific in the series to this point and is now averaging 23.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game heading into Game 5 on the road.
