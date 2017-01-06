Hawks' Paul Millsap: Posts double-double in Thursday win

Millsap totaled 17 points (6-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block over 33 minutes in Thursday's 99-94 victory over the Pelicans.

Despite the poor shooting night, Millsap still managed to contribute, posting his second double-double in the last three games. The veteran forward's point total also represented the 14th time in the last 15 games he's been in double digits, and he's also averaging 9.7 rebounds over the last three contests.