Heat's Wayne Ellington: Sees hefty workload off bench Tuesday

Ellington came off the bench and produced 12 points (4-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 37 minutes in a 99-90 loss to the Suns.

Ellington was dropped from the starting five after a one-game stint with Goran Dragic (back) returning to action, but the absence of six other players enabled the veteran to see ample playing time. Unfortunately, his poor shooting ended up limiting his production, and since Ellington isn't a major contributor in rebounds, assists or the defensive categories, he'll struggle to make an impact when he's not knocking down three-pointers.