Reed (chest) will play Tuesday against the Rockets.

A bruised sternum kept Reed out of action Friday against the Bucks, but after getting in a limited practice over the weekend and taking part in shootaround Tuesday, he's been cleared to return to game action. The 26-year-old turned in a pair of double-doubles earlier in January during his four-game stint as the starting center, but he's been held under 20 minutes in his subsequent two appearances following the return of Hassan Whiteside (eye). Reed is little more than an insurance policy in deep leagues in the event Whiteside misses time at some point with another injury.