Lamb is dealing with a foot injury and has been ruled out for Friday's game against the 76ers, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

With Nicolas Batum (knee) sidelined Tuesday, Lamb was in the starting lineup and ended up posting 11 points, five rebounds and four assists over 28 minutes. However, it appears the two aforementioned players are set to swap places, as Lamb is going to be inactive with a foot injury, while Batum has been upgraded to probable for Friday's contest. If Batum is cleared as expected, he'll get the majority of the minutes at shooting guard, while Marco Belinelli should take on a bigger role off the bench with Lamb sitting out.