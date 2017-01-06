Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Injury not believed to be serious

Batum will undergo tests Friday after leaving Thursday's contest with a knee injury, but early signs indicate he's not dealing with a serious setback, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

A better guess at Batum's return timetable will be able to be made after his exam results are made available, but it appears he's not facing a lengthy absence. That being said, he's questionable for Saturday's game against the Spurs for the time being, and it wouldn't be surprising if he ended up missing his first contest of the season.