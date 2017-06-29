J.J. Redick: Set to hit free agency
Redick will be an unrestricted free agent when the free agency period begins Saturday morning.
This isn't exactly news, though it's worth noting that Redick could very possibly wind up elsewhere after spending the last four seasons in Los Angeles. In hindsight, Redick's deal -- four years, $28 million -- is extremely team-friendly in the current cap environment, and he could receive offers in the range of $20 million this summer. A return to the Clippers can't be ruled out, but given the departure of Chris Paul and impending free agency of Blake Griffin, Los Angeles likely won't be as attractive a situation as it had been over the last several years.
