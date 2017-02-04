Kings' Arron Afflalo: Out Friday vs. Suns

Afflalo (illness) is out for Friday's matchup against the Suns, James Ham of CSN California reports.

Afflalo has been hot from beyond the arc in his last nine appearances, knocking down 43.2 percent of his threes for 10.0 points per game. Either Ty Lawson or Ben McLemore will presumably get the start alongside Darren Collision in the backcourt, while rookie Malachi Richardson figures to see a heavier workload as well. Afflalo should be considered questionable heading into Saturday's game against the Warriors.