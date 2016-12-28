Lee (wrist) is unlikely to play Wednesday against the Hawks, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.

Reports earlier in the day suggested the contrary, that Lee would play, but he's apparently still dealing with considerable discomfort in his right wrist, which was drained of fluid Tuesday. There's still a chance Lee could play, but at this point it appears he'll be held out, meaning Justin Holiday and Sasha Vujacic would be in line for increased minutes, with Holiday likely moving into the starting five.