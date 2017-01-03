Lee (wrist) returned to the floor and scored 14 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes during a 115-103 loss to the Magic on Monday.

Lee had a pretty solid game in his return to the court after a three-game absence, and exceeded his season average in minutes. He has made at least one three-pointer in five straight contests. Lee is capable of providing decent fantasy value when it comes to points, field goal percentage and three-pointers, but that's about it.