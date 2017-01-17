Knicks' Joakim Noah: Pulls down 17 rebounds in Monday's loss

Noah registered seven points (2-3 FG, 3-5 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 33 minutes in a 108-107 loss to the Hawks on Monday.

Noah fell one board short of matching his season high, but played well enough and skirted foul trouble long enough to prevent backups Kyle O'Quinn and Willy Hernangomez from dramatically cutting into his playing time. Considering that Noah has turned in a double-digit scoring outing just once in January and hadn't surpassed the 30-minute mark in his previous six contests, he's still a fairly low-upside center option in both DFS and season-long formats. Even Noah's reputation as the one of the better-passing centers in the league seems to be overstated these days, as he's averaging only 2.3 assists per game, his lowest mark since 2010-11.