Knicks' Joakim Noah: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Celtics

Noah (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.

Noah has dealt with both a shoulder and ankle injury of late, but it's the ankle injury that will keep him sidelined going into Wednesday's tilt with the Celtics. It remains to be seen how long Noah will end up remaining out, but in his absence, look for Kyle O'Quinn to draw the start at center, while Willy Hernangomez could see a bigger role as well, especially with Kristaps Porzingis sidelined with an Achilles injury.