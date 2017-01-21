Knicks' Joakim Noah: Will return Saturday
Noah (ankle) will return for Saturday's game against the Suns, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
Noah was held out of action Wednesday and Thursday due to a sprained left ankle, but he'll return to action Saturday, likely sending Kyle O'Quinn back to the bench. In the month of January, Noah is averaging 6.6 points, 10.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 25.2 minutes per game. However, he's shooting just 38.9 percent from the free throw line (2.0 attempts/game).
