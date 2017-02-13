Kuzminskas (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in Sunday's 94-90 win over the Spurs.

After putting up 17 points in a Jan. 18 game against the Celtics, Kuzminskas' scoring production hit the skids in a major way, with the forward shooting 32.4 percent from the floor in his subsequent 11 contests. The shooting slump has prompted Kuzminskas to drop the rookie from his rotation in the last two games, and it looks like the 27-year-old will have an uphill battle to regain playing time with Lance Thomas (orbital) returning from a month-long absence Sunday. As things currently stand, Carmelo Anthony, Kristaps Porzingis, Thomas and Justin Holiday look like coach Jeff Hornacek's top four options at forward.