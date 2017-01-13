Ingram (wrist) registered nine points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds, an assist and a block over 32 minutes in Thursday's 134-94 loss to the Spurs.

Despite having suffered a sprained left wrist in Wednesday's practice, Ingram received his second-highest amount of minutes over seven January games. However, he wasn't particularly efficient with the extended opportunity, as the rookie saw his streak of four straight double-digit scoring efforts snapped and posted a monthly low in rebounds, while equaling his lowest assist figure of January as well. The heralded 2016 second overall pick continues to slowly find his way in the pro ranks, with a trio of 17-point efforts serving as his high-water mark to date.