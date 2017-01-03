Magic's Elfrid Payton: Secures double-double off bench

Payton went for 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 14 assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block across 31 minutes during a 115-103 win over the Knicks on Monday.

Payton tied a season-high with 14 dimes and played 17 more minutes than starting point guard D.J. Augustin in the win over New York. The double-double, his third of the season, came after two poor games in which he shot a combined 3-of-18 from the field for a total of six points. Payton will throw in a few poor performances, but for the most part over the last three weeks, he has played really well.