Matthews totaled 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt), five assists, a steal and a block over 38 minutes in Thursday's 113-108 win over the Suns.

Matthews rediscovered his shot after a miserable three-game stretch where he'd just 22.5 percent (7-for-31) from the field. The eight-year veteran got hot from three-point range in particular, notching a 50 percent success rate from the beyond the arc for the third time in the last six games. Given his streaky shooting, Matthews' production seems destined to fluctuate, but he can certainly offer solid production in the categories of overall scoring and three-pointers when he's got the hot hand.