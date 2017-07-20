Nicolas Brussino: Let go by Mavericks

Brussino will be released by the Mavericks, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Despite showing some late-season promise at the end of the 2016-17 campaign, the Mavericks aren't entirely sold on his future development, so they've decided not to guarantee his contract by its due date. That sends Brussino back to the open free agent market and while there could be some interest from teams in need of depth on the wing, there's a chance Brussino ultimately ends up back overseas in an attempt to restore his value. He played in 54 games for Dallas, averaging 2.8 points and 1.7 rebounds across 9.6 minutes per contest.