Murray (sports hernia) is expected to undergo surgery on Thursday, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.

Murray played through nearly the entire 2016-17 season with a sports hernia, but will finally address the issue now that the offseason is here. Sixers' GM Tim Connelly said the surgery will address a "couple" of injuries, so it sounds like Murray may have been more banged up than originally expected. That said, with a full offseason ahead of him, Murray should have plenty of time to recover ahead of training camp, where he's fully expected to take over as the team's starting point guard of the future with Emmanuel Mudiay struggling to show improvement.