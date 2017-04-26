Nuggets' Jamal Murray: To undergo surgery Thursday
Murray (sports hernia) is expected to undergo surgery on Thursday, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.
Murray played through nearly the entire 2016-17 season with a sports hernia, but will finally address the issue now that the offseason is here. Sixers' GM Tim Connelly said the surgery will address a "couple" of injuries, so it sounds like Murray may have been more banged up than originally expected. That said, with a full offseason ahead of him, Murray should have plenty of time to recover ahead of training camp, where he's fully expected to take over as the team's starting point guard of the future with Emmanuel Mudiay struggling to show improvement.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Will seek treatment for sports hernia•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Posts 27 points in regular-season finale•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Double-doubles in Tuesday's win•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Goes for season-high 30 points Friday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Will head back to bench Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Contributes 16-5-5 line in starting role•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...