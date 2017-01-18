Jokic is dealing with a sprained right ankle, but is considered probable for Thursday's game against the Spurs, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Jokic likely picked up the injury during Tuesday's victory over the Lakers, but it appears to be just a minor ailment, as he's already being listed as probable. As long as he doesn't feel any significant residual soreness following Thursday's morning shootaround, he should take on his usual place in the starting lineup at center against the Spurs. He's coming off a monster performance of 29 points, 15 rebounds, three blocks and an assist over 34 minutes and should be on double-double watch yet again Thursday.