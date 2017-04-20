Pacers' C.J. Miles: Starting in Game 3
Miles will start at shooting guard in Thursday's Game 3 against the Cavaliers, Scott Agness of Vigilant Sports reports.
Miles scored nine points while also recording two rebounds, an assist, and two steals in 16 minutes during Monday's Game 2 loss to Cleveland. He'll be starting in place of Monta Ellis, who scored just two points in 25 minutes in Monday's game. Miles will likely see a minutes increase while in the starting lineup. It's unclear if he'll remain in the starting lineup for Game 4 on Sunday as well.
More News
-
Pacers' C.J. Miles: Explodes for 27 points in double-overtime loss•
-
Pacers' C.J. Miles: Will return to bench role Sunday•
-
Pacers' C.J. Miles: Drains four three-pointers in loss to Hornets•
-
Pacers' C.J. Miles: Provides four treys in loss•
-
Pacers' C.J. Miles: Expected to start Friday vs. Grizzlies•
-
Pacers' C.J. Miles: Provides eight points in bench role•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...