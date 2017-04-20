Miles will start at shooting guard in Thursday's Game 3 against the Cavaliers, Scott Agness of Vigilant Sports reports.

Miles scored nine points while also recording two rebounds, an assist, and two steals in 16 minutes during Monday's Game 2 loss to Cleveland. He'll be starting in place of Monta Ellis, who scored just two points in 25 minutes in Monday's game. Miles will likely see a minutes increase while in the starting lineup. It's unclear if he'll remain in the starting lineup for Game 4 on Sunday as well.