Pelicans' Donatas Motiejunas: Puts up seven points, eight boards Sunday

Motiejunas recorded seven points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 22 minutes in a 105-99 loss to the Kings on Sunday.

Motiejunas has seen his playing time pick up in the last three contests, with the big man seeing at least 19 minutes in each game. Even so, his averages of 4.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steal during that stretch don't give much of a compelling case to go out and grab him on the waiver wire in deeper leagues where he's available. It may take an extended absence to Anthony Davis before Motiejunas makes much of an impression in fantasy circles.