Pelicans' Donatas Motiejunas: Puts up seven points, eight boards Sunday
Motiejunas recorded seven points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 22 minutes in a 105-99 loss to the Kings on Sunday.
Motiejunas has seen his playing time pick up in the last three contests, with the big man seeing at least 19 minutes in each game. Even so, his averages of 4.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steal during that stretch don't give much of a compelling case to go out and grab him on the waiver wire in deeper leagues where he's available. It may take an extended absence to Anthony Davis before Motiejunas makes much of an impression in fantasy circles.
More News
-
Pelicans' Donatas Motiejunas: Effective off bench again in win•
-
Pelicans' Donatas Motiejunas: Scores in double-figures for second straight game•
-
Pelicans' Donatas Motiejunas: Plays just eight minutes in loss to Pacers•
-
Pelicans' Donatas Motiejunas: Scores 11 points in season debut•
-
Pelicans' Donatas Motiejunas: Making season debut Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Donatas Motiejunas: Will be held out Thursday vs. Hawks•