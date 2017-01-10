Hill was limited to two points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two steals, one rebound, one assist and one block across 23 minutes in a 110-96 win over the Knicks on Monday.

Hill has settled in as the starting small forward for the last seven games, but he's remained a complete void of production. During that span, he's hit double figures in the scoring column just twice, and is averaging 5.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.1 three-pointers and 1.0 assists in 24.6 minutes per game while shooting 36.1 percent from the field. There doesn't seem to be an immediate threat to his starting job, but Hill can be ignored in just about every league until his numbers improve significantly over a sustained period.