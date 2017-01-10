Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Held to two points Monday
Hill was limited to two points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two steals, one rebound, one assist and one block across 23 minutes in a 110-96 win over the Knicks on Monday.
Hill has settled in as the starting small forward for the last seven games, but he's remained a complete void of production. During that span, he's hit double figures in the scoring column just twice, and is averaging 5.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.1 three-pointers and 1.0 assists in 24.6 minutes per game while shooting 36.1 percent from the field. There doesn't seem to be an immediate threat to his starting job, but Hill can be ignored in just about every league until his numbers improve significantly over a sustained period.
More News
-
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Scores 10 in start•
-
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Returns to starting lineup Monday•
-
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Moving back to bench•
-
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Will play Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Ruled out for Sunday vs. Spurs•
-
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Questionable Sunday vs. Spurs•