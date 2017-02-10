Pelicans' Tyreke Evans: Out Friday vs. Timberwolves

Evans (ankle) will miss Friday's tilt against the Timberwolves, Justin Verrier of ESPN reports.

This will be the second consecutive game that Evans has missed due to an ankle sprain that he suffered Monday. In his absence, Tim Frazier and Langston Galloway should pick up some extra workload.

