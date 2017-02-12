Pelicans' Tyreke Evans: Probable Sunday vs. Kings

Evans (ankle) is probable for Sunday's contest against the Kings.

Evans has missed the previous two outings due to a left ankle sprain, but it seems more likely than not that he'll see the floor Sunday. In 13 games prior to his injury, Evans was averaging 12.1 points, 3.8 assists, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.2 steals across 20.4 minutes per game. His return would likely mean a reduction in workload for Dante Cunningham.