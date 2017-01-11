Pistons' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Drains six three-pointers versus Kings
Caldwell-Pope scored 21 points (6-12 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT) to go along with five rebounds, two assists and a steal across 40 minutes during Tuesday's 100-94 loss to the Kings.
Caldwell-Pope did nearly all of his damage from deep setting a new season high in made three-point attempts despite the narrow loss. He has been on fire during the first two games of the team's current West Coast road trip, averaging 23.5 points, five treys, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals in a whopping 44 minutes per game.
