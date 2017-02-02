Caldwell-Pope posted 38 points (12-18 FG, 8-11 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four rebounds, four steals and one assist across 39 minutes during a 118-98 win over the Pelicans on Wednesday.

Caldwell-Pope bounced back from a few rough shooting performances as he went for career highs in points and three-pointers. He also made his presence felt on the defensive end, tying his season high with four steals. Caldwell-Pope's strengths do not include efficiency, but he was incredibly efficient in this one. He has done well at getting to the free throw line over the last two games, as his eight free throw attempts in each of those outings are the most attempts he's had this season.