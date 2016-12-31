Pistons' Tobias Harris: Scores 14 on 14 shots in start
Harris tallied 14 points (5-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block across 38 minutes during a 105-98 loss to Atlanta on Friday.
Harris got the start after a three-game stint coming off the bench as Marcus Morris (knee) was sidelined. The 38 minutes were the most for Harris in more than three weeks, but he cooled down after scoring at least 20 points in the last three games. The severity of Morris' injury is not known, but Harris could see another boost in minutes Sunday against the Heat if Morris remains sidelined.
