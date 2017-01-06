Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores 23 in Thursday's win

DeRozan scored 23 points (8-26 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-10 FT) while adding seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 37 minutes during Thursday's 101-93 win over the Jazz.

His red-hot start to the season is a distant memory, but DeRozan has still scored 20 or more points in seven straight games, averaging 25.3 points, 5.1 boards, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals over that stretch. He still hasn't been able to establish himself as a reliable threat from three-point range, but his throwback mid-range game and ability to consistently get to the free-throw line have kept him solidly in the league's top 10 in scoring.