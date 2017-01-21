Rockets' James Harden: Struggles against Golden State in blowout loss

Harden posted 17 points (6-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 assists, seven rebounds and a steal in 35 minutes during a 125-108 loss to the Warriors on Friday.

Harden notched another double-double, but he was largely inefficient and finished with a -20 plus/minus. Harden had seven turnovers, couldn't make a single three pointer, and had the least free-throw attempts in 15 games. He'll look to bounce back on the second leg of a back-to-back on Saturday against Memphis.