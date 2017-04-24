Rockets' James Harden: Will play through ankle injury
Harden rolled his ankle during Game 3 against the Thunder, but will continue to play through it moving forward, Calvin Watkins of ESPN.com reports. "Got some treatment and I'll be ready to go tomorrow," Harden said. "It's the playoffs, everybody is banged up so you just got to find a way to fight through it and find a way to help your teammates win games."
The ankle injury may have been a big reason for Harden's struggles in Game 4, as he shot just 5-of-16 from the field for 16 points, marking by far his lowest scoring output of the playoffs thus far. That said, Harden is fully expected to continue to play through the ankle injury, so he should be in the starting lineup as usual ahead of Tuesday's Game 5. While he should see a full complement of minutes, the injury is something to consider for DFS purposes, as it clearly hampered Harden's effectiveness in Game 4.
