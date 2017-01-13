Suns' Tyson Chandler: Tallies impressive double-double against former team Thursday

Chandler managed 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 FT), 19 rebounds and a block over 38 minutes in Thursday's 113-108 loss to the Mavericks.

The veteran big man continued his dominant work on the boards, posting his fourth straight game with double-digit rebounds, and sixth in the last seven contests overall. Chandler has been more involved on the offensive end in the last two games, taking a total of 15 shot attempts over that span after posting a total of 14 in the previous four contests combined. While his usage has fluctuated this season, the 34-year-old continues to retain a degree of fantasy viability due to his considerable rebounding prowess.