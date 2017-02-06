Thunder's Alex Abrines: Doesn't play in return from back injury
Abrines (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in a 105-99 win over the Trail Blazers on Sunday.
Abrines was available to play following a three-game absence due to back spasms, but coach Billy Donovan elected to stick with Anthony Morrow as the primary backup to starting shooting guard Victor Oladipo, leaving no room in the rotation for the rookie. Even if Abrines reestablishes himself as a fixture on the second unit before long, he'll likely only remain an asset in the three-pointers category and offer little other production across the board.
