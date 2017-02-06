Payne posted zero points (0-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two assists and one block in 15 minutes in Sunday's 105-99 win over the Trail Blazers.

Payne has nearly a month of games under his belt following his return from a fractured foot that had previously sidelined him all season, but the point guard has yet to settle into a rhythm on the second unit. The 22-year-old has failed to score more than nine points in any of his 15 appearances, and is shooting a lowly 32 percent from the field. Payne is safe to ignore in most fantasy formats until he starts to make drastic improvement with his shooting or until Russell Westbrook misses time with an injury.