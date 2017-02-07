Timberwolves' Kris Dunn: Misses third game with hand injury
Dunn (hand) missed his third consecutive game Monday. "Progressing, still trying to get there," Dunn told the Minneapolis Star Tribune.
He was listed as available before Monday's game, but did not play. He 's a risky option for fantasy purposes until he's seen playing extended minutes again.
