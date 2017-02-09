Jones scored five points with three assists in 27 minutes in Wednesday's win over Toronto.

Jones has had a larger role the last three games with Zach LaVine out for the season with a knee injury and Kris Dunn sidelined with a hand injury. Jones is averaging 27.3 minutes, 6.7 points and six assists per game over his last three games. He could continue to carve out a larger role off the bench even when Dunn returns with Brandon Rush failing to provide offense as the starting shooting guard.