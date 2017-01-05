Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Out again Wednesday vs. Warriors
Lillard (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Warriors, Anthony Slater of Bay Area News Group reports.
Lillard has already missed four consecutive games with a sprained left ankle, so Wednesday's absence will bring that streak to five. He was reportedly able take part in portions of Tuesday's practice, so he doesn't seem too far off from a return, although he should still tentatively be considered questionable for Thursday's matchup with the Lakers. Look for C.J. McCollum to draw another start at point guard, with Allen Crabbe remaining with the top unit at shooting guard.
