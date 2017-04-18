Nurkic (leg) has been formally ruled out for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Warriors, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.

A fracture in his left fibula has kept Nurkic out since the end of March, but the Blazers have maintained that he'll be evaluated on a game-to-game basis. It's unclear if he has a real chance to play during Portland's first round series, and those chances will only decrease if the Blazers fall behind 0-2 on Wednesday. In Nurkic's absence, expect Noah Vonleh and Meyers Leonard to see most of the minutes at center when coach Terry Stotts employs a more traditional lineup.