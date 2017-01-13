Varejao posted two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 FT), one rebound and one assist across six minutes in a 127-107 loss to the Pistons on Thursday.

Coach Steve Kerr dusted Varejao off for the veteran's first appearance since Dec. 22, with all of his minutes coming when the outcome was well in hand. Varejao is behind Zaza Pachulia, Draymond Green and JaVale McGee in the pecking order at center, and he's unlikely to enter the rotation unless at least two of those aforementioned players are out with injuries.