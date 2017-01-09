Warriors' Draymond Green: Nears triple-double versus Kings

Green scored nine points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt) while adding 10 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks during 32 minutes in Sunday's 117-106 win over the Kings.

Green was not aggressive in terms of looking for his own shot, instead deferring to teammates as a playmaker. He has notched double-digit assists in five of the last eight games and now has multiple steals in each of the last three. Green's shot attempts will fluctuate from game to game, but his ability to contribute all across the board has kept his fantasy value high.