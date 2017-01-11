Clark scored 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt) along with one rebound and three assists over 22 minutes in Tuesday's 107-95 win over the Heat.

Klay Thompson (undisclosed illness) was given the night off, so there were minutes available for both Clark and Patrick McCaw, who started in place of Thompson. At just 14 minutes per game, Clark has limited fantasy utility, but he's enjoying his best season in 2016-17, shooting 51 percent from the field and 42 percent from three-point range while making .9 three-pointers per game.