Warriors' Kevon Looney: Slight uptick in minutes Friday
Looney scored three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 FT) with three rebounds and two assists over 11 minutes in Friday's 125-108 win over Houston.
In Golden State's first game without David West (thumb), both Looney and James Michael McAdoo (eight points, 12 minutes) received a bump in playing time. Each played during the first half when the game was close, but McAdoo was the first big man off the bench. The pattern suggests that Golden State head coach Steve Kerr will use whichever reserve power forward is performing better as a West fill-in. In the end, we're not talking about a significant amount of playing time, so neither Looney nor McAdoo is a must-have for fantasy lineups, unless Draymond Green or Zaza Pachulia goes down.
