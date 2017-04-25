Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Heads back to bench for Game 4
McCaw will move to the bench for Monday's Game 4 against the Trail Blazers, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.
With Kevin Durant (calf) making his return to the court after missing Game 2 and 3, McCaw will slide back into a reserve role where he'll likely spend the majority of Game 4 on the bench. In fact, when Durant was healthy for Game 1, McCaw only saw one minute of action.
