McCaw will move to the bench for Monday's Game 4 against the Trail Blazers, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.

With Kevin Durant (calf) making his return to the court after missing Game 2 and 3, McCaw will slide back into a reserve role where he'll likely spend the majority of Game 4 on the bench. In fact, when Durant was healthy for Game 1, McCaw only saw one minute of action.

