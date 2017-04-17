Warriors' Stephen Curry: Drops 29 points in Sunday's win

Curry finished with 29 points (9-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 36 minutes during Sunday's 121-109 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Curry was the team's second-leading scorer behind Kevin Durant, who dropped 32 points in his Golden State playoff debut. Curry went about his usual business, hitting three triples and knocking down all eight of his attempts from behind the free-throw line. The only two knocks on his game were his five fouls and five turnovers, struggling in those two facets of the game. That being said, those who deployed him in fantasy are likely satisfied with his outing, as he made up for some of his turnovers by dishing out four assists and recording a steal and a block.